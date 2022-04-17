Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $25.86 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of NVR worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,117.40.

NVR stock opened at $4,335.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,769.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,129.70. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,250.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $76.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

