Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Signet Jewelers worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIG opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average of $84.85. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 52-week low of $55.37 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 51.76% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

