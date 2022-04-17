Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 967.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in Ubiquiti by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $289.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.14 and a 52-week high of $344.77.

Ubiquiti ( NYSE:UI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

UI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

