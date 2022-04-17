Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 1,997.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,555 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,432 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $254,526,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $78,839,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average of $237.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

