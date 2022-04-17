Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 928,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,758 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of KeyCorp worth $21,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.21.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

