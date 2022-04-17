Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in StepStone Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in StepStone Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in StepStone Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $28.30 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STEP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

StepStone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.