Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 191,093 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,124,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,093 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SLM by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,619,000 after acquiring an additional 97,743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of SLM by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SLM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.