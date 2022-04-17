Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in General Mills by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,085,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $71.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.