Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,723 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $15,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $467.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.61 and its 200-day moving average is $397.48.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.40%.

In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

