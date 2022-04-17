Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 176,226 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,226 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,868,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,967 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.61.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $331.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.26. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.78 and a 1 year high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

