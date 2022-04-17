Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,172 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,416 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

UBER opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.77. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.