Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $17,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

JKHY opened at $200.49 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

