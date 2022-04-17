Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252,879 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,105,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HUM opened at $460.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.03 and a 200-day moving average of $431.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.