Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 252,879 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $17,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 269,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,105,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $460.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $436.03 and a 200-day moving average of $431.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. UBS Group raised Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $484.55.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

