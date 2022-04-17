Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 billion-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.

Shares of LOW opened at $201.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

