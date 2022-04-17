Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.100-$13.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $97 billion-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.33 billion.
Shares of LOW opened at $201.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day moving average is $231.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.23.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
