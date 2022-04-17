Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.11.

LUG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 569,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$163,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,882.25. Insiders have sold a total of 214,750 shares of company stock worth $2,258,701 in the last quarter.

LUG traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.66. 132,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,241. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.82 and a one year high of C$12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.29.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$235.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Gold will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

