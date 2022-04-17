LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Price Target Raised to €826.00

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from €807.00 ($877.17) to €826.00 ($897.83) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €760.00 ($826.09) to €820.00 ($891.30) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($739.13) to €700.00 ($760.87) in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $703.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS LVMUY opened at $138.10 on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $119.50 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.97.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

