Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $15,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.16. 2,667,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.03.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.82.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

