Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,348,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,091. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

