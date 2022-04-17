Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after buying an additional 207,020 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,752,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,888,000 after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSN. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,865. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

