Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.04. 1,439,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $254.46 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

