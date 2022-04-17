Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after buying an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,144,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,851,530. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.36. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.58 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

