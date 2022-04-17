Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,910 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.61. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.80 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

