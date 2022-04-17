Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,960 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $9.54 on Friday, reaching $227.81. The company had a trading volume of 5,337,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

