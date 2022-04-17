Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,606 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. 5,925,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,624. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,516 shares of company stock worth $23,808,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

