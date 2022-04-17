Mackay Shields LLC Sells 701 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.00. 1,087,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,456. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $128.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

