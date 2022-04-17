Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Short Interest Update

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MGYR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,411. Magyar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $14.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGYR. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $7,540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,059,000. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 529,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Magyar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

