MakiSwap Trading Down 14.5% This Week (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $153,071.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One MakiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.54 or 0.07506865 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,735.71 or 0.99945389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00049730 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

