Man Group (LON:EMG) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 301 ($3.92) price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMG. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 261.50 ($3.41).

Shares of EMG stock opened at GBX 238 ($3.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 157.50 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 245.90 ($3.20).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Man Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other news, insider Anne Wade acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,770.13).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

