Mango Markets (MNGO) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Mango Markets (MNGO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the dollar. One Mango Markets coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Mango Markets has a total market cap of $197.50 million and approximately $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.29 or 0.07599520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.48 or 1.00097020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Mango Markets Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.