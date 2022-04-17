Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 333.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 324,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,759,000 after acquiring an additional 249,609 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 224,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,313 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

