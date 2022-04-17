Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 333.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,609 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $20,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $50.19 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

