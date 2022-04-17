Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Position Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 153.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 20,175.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 18,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,396,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,725,000 after buying an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John David Parker sold 5,624 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $256,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,817 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.76. The company had a trading volume of 209,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.86. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

About Marcus & Millichap (Get Rating)

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

