Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Masco were worth $227,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,605,000 after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Masco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.39. 1,693,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,750. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Masco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,573 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

