Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.14. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 43,800 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Scandinavia, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

