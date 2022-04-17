Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.14. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 43,800 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.
Mawson Gold Company Profile (TSE:MAW)
