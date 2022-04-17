MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and $23,777.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,376.26 or 0.99895008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.88 or 0.00269369 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.96 or 0.00356160 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00105114 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00142552 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011963 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004467 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001336 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

