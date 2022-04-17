Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,194,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 387,139 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.16% of Medtronic worth $227,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.6% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,660,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

