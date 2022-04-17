Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Trimmed by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.02. 6,660,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,380. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

