Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01.
In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
