Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.63.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $81.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

