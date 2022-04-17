MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MCR opened at $6.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. MFS Charter Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCR. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,024,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 39,719 shares during the period.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

