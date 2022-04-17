MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0422 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MFS Special Value Trust stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

