MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded down 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $342,710.60 and approximately $106.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 433,034,537 coins and its circulating supply is 155,732,609 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars.

