Minter Network (BIP) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Minter Network (BIP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $11.22 million and $1,714.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,739,189,300 coins and its circulating supply is 5,533,979,733 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

