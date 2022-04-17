MintMe.com Coin Price Tops $0.0093 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $8,088.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 55.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,470.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.69 or 0.07594895 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00280277 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.12 or 0.00852777 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014287 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00093811 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.00589016 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.82 or 0.00357847 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

