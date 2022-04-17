Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $11,680.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $379.28 or 0.00938787 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $11,680.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00045247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.44 or 0.07510802 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,278.04 or 0.99695631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00050508 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,714 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.