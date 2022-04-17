Mist Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $770,201.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0898 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00035599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00116945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

