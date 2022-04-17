Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

NYSE:MCW opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.95. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,082 shares of company stock worth $201,867.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

