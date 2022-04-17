Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $1,532,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,443,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,816,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock worth $33,851,454. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

