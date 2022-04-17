Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MONRY shares. Barclays raised shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$54.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $47.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

