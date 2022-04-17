Monero Classic Price Tops $0.33 on Top Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000809 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $10,841.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.12 or 0.00589044 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

