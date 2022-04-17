MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0028 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $690,061.03 and $6,854.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.00246308 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,262,192 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

